OmniaVerse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $362,946.40 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $362,946.40 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

