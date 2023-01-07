Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.
