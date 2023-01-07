OpenBlox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $375,870.33 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $375,870.33 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431738 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.01744615 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.93 or 0.30493794 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

