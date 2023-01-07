Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

OFIX opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

