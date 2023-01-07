Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PENN Entertainment worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $30.32 on Friday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

