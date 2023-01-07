Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Buys 299 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

