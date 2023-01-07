Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 825.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Price Performance

SMOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $102.73 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.53.

