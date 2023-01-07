Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSP. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSP opened at $9.88 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.