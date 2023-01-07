Oxen Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $135,969.15 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,932.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00446717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00918601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00116125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.12 or 0.00597191 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00253846 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,414,803 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

