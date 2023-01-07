Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $6.40 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

