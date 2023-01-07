PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Reaches $535.85 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $535.85 million and $14.15 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $3.30 or 0.00019472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 358,196,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,486,482 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.