PAX Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $504.29 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,859.60 or 0.10977244 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $504.29 million and $9.40 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003562 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00432015 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.01751572 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,168.81 or 0.30514093 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars.
