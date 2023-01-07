PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $170,453,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $76.48 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

