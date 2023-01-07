Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

