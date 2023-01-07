Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44.

