Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $67.19 million and $44,406.15 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00244170 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00079195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00049706 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,134,581 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.