Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Shares Down 2.1%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). 1,945,451 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,028,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Pires Investments Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.49 million and a P/E ratio of 321.10.

Pires Investments Company Profile

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

