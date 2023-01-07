PLATINCOIN (PLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $558,536.19

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $558,536.19 and approximately $18,456.35 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00431955 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.41 or 0.01731337 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,170.53 or 0.30509840 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 726,354,253 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 726,354,252.91095 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.08676166 USD and is down -27.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $18,032.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

