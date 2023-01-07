PlatinX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One PlatinX token can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $120,400.97 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

