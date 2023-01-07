PlayDapp Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.21 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $77.48 million and $7.21 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

