Polymath (POLY) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $133.94 million and $1.63 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00448451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020448 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001727 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

