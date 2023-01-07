Populous (PPT) Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $142,851.11 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

