Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,250 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Intel by 10,143.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intel by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,788,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,608,024. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

