Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,604,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

ENTA traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 164,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 141.31%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

