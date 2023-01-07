Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $64.86. 1,397,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,053. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 93.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

