Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 10,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.92. 416,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $212.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.36) to GBX 3,160 ($38.07) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.42) to GBX 5,010 ($60.36) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

