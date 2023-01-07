Portland Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

ESML stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,140 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36.

