Portland Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $302.68. 3,554,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

