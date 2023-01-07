Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after buying an additional 784,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after buying an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $97.95. 2,610,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,997. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.50. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.