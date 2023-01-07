Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.15. 1,076,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,960. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

