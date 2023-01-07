PotCoin Price Up 2.3% This Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 46.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $347,236.51 and approximately $4.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00450409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00031915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

