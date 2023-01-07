Prom Price Tops $3.86 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $3.86 or 0.00022796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $70.45 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040253 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018757 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00234193 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.9097641 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,554,239.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

