Prom (PROM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.90 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Prom has a market cap of $71.90 million and $1.57 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $3.94 or 0.00023258 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040794 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018740 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00234454 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.9097641 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,554,239.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

