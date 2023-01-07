Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $255.79 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $298.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

