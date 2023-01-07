Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $161.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

