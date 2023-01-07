Pundi X (New) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Pundi X (New) has a market capitalization of $83.40 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.32177601 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,049,298.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

