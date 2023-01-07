Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.18.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $245.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.75. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

