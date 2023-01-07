QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $115.34 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

