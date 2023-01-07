QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,022,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 185,462 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.27% of QUALCOMM worth $341,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $168,060,000 after buying an additional 778,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,359,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

