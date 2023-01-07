QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $39.82 million and approximately $954,681.47 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

