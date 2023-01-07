QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $101.54 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $101.54 million and $125,457.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041101 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018701 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00234857 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00121656 USD and is down -28.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $130,512.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

