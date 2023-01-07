RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.04

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as low as $10.40. RADCOM shares last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 15,437 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
