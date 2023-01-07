Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,420 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $475.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.79.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

