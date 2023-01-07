Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 18,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 17,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Red Violet Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.57 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Transactions at Red Violet
In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Violet
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
