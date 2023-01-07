Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 18,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 17,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Red Violet Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $314.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Red Violet

In related news, major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Violet

Red Violet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 225.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Red Violet by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Red Violet by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Red Violet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

