Redburn Partners Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of CRH

About CRH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.