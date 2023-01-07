Redburn Partners Upgrades CRH (NYSE:CRH) to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. CRH has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $54.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
