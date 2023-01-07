Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RF. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

