Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) vs. Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Head-To-Head Survey

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A -122.15% -78.59% Regulus Therapeutics N/A -61.56% -48.61%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $51.60, suggesting a potential upside of 243.77%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 804.76%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcutis Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$206.36 million ($5.89) -2.55 Regulus Therapeutics $10.01 million 2.05 -$27.81 million ($2.20) -0.64

Regulus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; and ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ARQ-252 designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug products for target organ-selective delivery strategies. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.