Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.82 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 9.0% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,434 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,113 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

