Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Shares Down 1.6%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 206,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 158,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Reliance Global Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

