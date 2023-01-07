Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.6 %

RS stock opened at $208.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

